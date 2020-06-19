Ketchup Survey
Do you put KETCHUP on these items?
June 19, 2020
A new survey on Buzzfeed asked people if they put ketchup on a bunch of different foods...
1. Hot dog . . . 85% of people use ketchup.
2. Fries . . . 83% use ketchup.
3. Burgers . . . 82% use ketchup.
4. Chicken nuggets . . . 69% use ketchup.
5. Eggs . . . 29% use ketchup.
6. Grilled cheese . . . 21% use ketchup.
7. Other sandwiches . . . 14% use ketchup.
8. Pasta . . . 9% use ketchup.
And finally . . . 14% of people say they would eat ketchup by the spoonful.
