Ketchup Survey

Do you put KETCHUP on these items?

June 19, 2020
A new survey on Buzzfeed asked people if they put ketchup on a bunch of different foods...

1.  Hot dog . . . 85% of people use ketchup.

2.  Fries . . . 83% use ketchup.

3.  Burgers . . . 82% use ketchup.

4.  Chicken nuggets . . . 69% use ketchup.

5.  Eggs . . . 29% use ketchup.

6.  Grilled cheese . . . 21% use ketchup.

7.  Other sandwiches . . . 14% use ketchup.

8.  Pasta . . . 9% use ketchup.

And finally . . . 14% of people say they would eat ketchup by the spoonful. 

