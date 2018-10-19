International Nacho Day

Sunday is International Nacho Day

October 19, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Jennifer Barrow/Dreamstime.com)

This Sunday is International Nacho Day.  Well, technically the name is "International Day of the Nacho".  Anyway, here are a few new stats about our love of all things nacho in honor of the holiday...

1.  81% of people say they LOVE nachos, and another 17% say they like them.  Only 0.5% of people hate them.

2.  26% of people have eaten at least a full plate of nachos in one sitting.

3.  The most popular toppings are:  Extra cheese . . . ground beef . . . guacamole . . . sour cream . . . and jalapenos.

4.  And finally, 3% of people say they only eat nachos when they're drunk. 

