This Sunday is International Nacho Day. Well, technically the name is "International Day of the Nacho". Anyway, here are a few new stats about our love of all things nacho in honor of the holiday...

1. 81% of people say they LOVE nachos, and another 17% say they like them. Only 0.5% of people hate them.

2. 26% of people have eaten at least a full plate of nachos in one sitting.

3. The most popular toppings are: Extra cheese . . . ground beef . . . guacamole . . . sour cream . . . and jalapenos.

4. And finally, 3% of people say they only eat nachos when they're drunk.

