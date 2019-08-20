Interesting Facts About Netflix
Here are few interesting things about Netflix.
August 20, 2019
1. Early Netflix subscribers got a lot of Chinese pornography.
2. Netflix was originally called Kibble.
3. Netflix executives used to make house calls.
4. Netflix got Dennis Quaid to sing.
5. Netflix has made a science out of spoilers.
6. Netflix staffers think you decide on a movie in two minutes.
7. Netflix staffers also think you might be kind of a liar.
8. The first "netflix original" was an abstract test footage short.
9. Netflix binge-watching might correlate with depression.
10. There’s a secret Netflix menu.
11. There was once a glitch in the Netflix matrix.
12. You'll soon be able to stream Netflix in a Tesla.
