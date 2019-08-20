Interesting Facts About Netflix

Here are a few FACTS about Netflix...

1. Early Netflix subscribers got a lot of Chinese pornography.

2. Netflix was originally called Kibble.

3. Netflix executives used to make house calls.

4. Netflix got Dennis Quaid to sing.

5. Netflix has made a science out of spoilers.

6. Netflix staffers think you decide on a movie in two minutes.

7. Netflix staffers also think you might be kind of a liar.

8. The first "netflix original" was an abstract test footage short.

9. Netflix binge-watching might correlate with depression.

10. There’s a secret Netflix menu.

11. There was once a glitch in the Netflix matrix.

12. You'll soon be able to stream Netflix in a Tesla.

Click Here to see more.