The Ice Cream With The Most Cookie Dough

Buzzfeed just ran a not-exactly-scientific study on four major brands of ice cream to figure out which one includes the most cookie dough in their pints.

And the winner is Ben & Jerry's, with almost three-and-a-half ounces of cookie dough in a pint. Haagen-Dazs was second, with two ounces of dough. Three Twins and So Delicious tied at the bottom, with one-and-a-quarter ounces.

Click Here to see more.