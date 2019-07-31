The Ice Cream With The Most Cookie Dough

Which brand puts the most COOKIE DOUGH in their ice cream?

July 31, 2019
Tim Convy

Buzzfeed just ran a not-exactly-scientific study on four major brands of ice cream to figure out which one includes the most cookie dough in their pints.

And the winner is Ben & Jerry's, with almost three-and-a-half ounces of cookie dough in a pint.  Haagen-Dazs was second, with two ounces of dough.  Three Twins and So Delicious tied at the bottom, with one-and-a-quarter ounces. 

