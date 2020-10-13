How You Should Tip During The Pandemic

Though 15% is the general minimum, tip amounts may vary depending on the service provided. So how much are you expected to give during the pandemic?

“As patrons, we should keep in mind that these workers are risking their health and safety in order to provide us a service,” said Bonnie Tsai, founder and director of Beyond Etiquette.

Below are a few examples of how much to tip depending on the service. But if you can tip more, it’s encouraged.

- Restaurants:

Dine-in: 20-25% of the pre-tax total.

Takeout:15-20% of the pre-tax total.

- Delivery:

Delivery drivers: 20% of the bill

Pizza delivery: $5-$7 depending on the size of the order and difficulty of delivery

- Baristas and bartenders: $2-$5 per drink

- Salons:

Hair stylist/barber: 20-25%

Manicurist: 20-25%

Spa services: 20-25%

