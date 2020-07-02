How To Tie-Dye With Red Wine Tips

Here's a WINEderful tie-dye project for you to try at home.

July 2, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
tie-dye

(Photo by Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

You don't need a rainbow tie-dye kit to make this sweet loungewear trend. All you need is a bottle of red wine and a few how-to TikTok videos. Here are a few "winderful" tips...

1. You Can Enjoy A Glass Of Red While Your Tie-Dye Soaks

2. Apparently, This Trend Works Well On Sweatshirts

3. Watch Out For Splashes

4. Use A Spray Bottle To Get A Cute Design5. You Can Try Boiling Your Red Wine.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
wine
tips
red
tie-dye
how
To
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim