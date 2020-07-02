How To Tie-Dye With Red Wine Tips
Here's a WINEderful tie-dye project for you to try at home.
July 2, 2020
You don't need a rainbow tie-dye kit to make this sweet loungewear trend. All you need is a bottle of red wine and a few how-to TikTok videos. Here are a few "winderful" tips...1. You Can Enjoy A Glass Of Red While Your Tie-Dye Soaks
2. Apparently, This Trend Works Well On Sweatshirts
3. Watch Out For Splashes4. Use A Spray Bottle To Get A Cute Design5. You Can Try Boiling Your Red Wine.
