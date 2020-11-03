How To Stress Eat Your Way Through Election Day With Free Food

Here are some of the big chains offering deals or freebies on Election Day.

Boston Market

Customers can get a free slider after 9 pm ET on November 3. Boston Market said it wanted to offer this deal for a few hours on Election Night because “Election Day could stretch well into the evening and beyond.”

Burger King

Through Grubhub, Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more.

Jersey Mike’s

The sandwich chain is offering a free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more on Election Day for orders placed through Grubhub.

Krispy Kreme

Visitors get an “I Voted” sticker and a free glazed doughnut on Election Day. Apparently you don’t even have to prove you voted to get the sticker, but do the honest thing and go out and vote first.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is giving away one of its three new McCafe items — an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin or a cinnamon roll — free with a purchase of a hot or iced coffee on orders placed through its app. The promotion runs from November 3 through November 9. So, technically you can keep the free carb train rolling all week.

P.F. Chang’s

If you’ve never ordered from P.F. Chang’s before, you’re in luck. The chain is doing a $10 off deal for new diners through Grubhub.

Pret-a-Manger

Pret-a-Manger is offering $5 off Grubhub orders of $15 or more on Election Day.

Wendy’s

Until November 8, Wendy’s customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. It’s “classic” but also new: Wendy’s is promoting it as a crispier and juicier fried chicken than its predecessor.

