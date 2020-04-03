How To Spend Your Weekend In Quarantine

If you're stuck at home trying to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, here are 15 things you can do with your extra time this weekend...

1. If you're a foodie . . . Get takeout from a restaurant you've been wanting to try. Make a recipe you've had bookmarked forever. Or look for new recipes to make once things settle down.

2. If you're a sports fan . . . Read up on the history of your favorite sport or team, so when they start playing again, you'll have an even greater appreciation for it. Revisit an old game, like on TV or YouTube. Or watch a sports documentary.

3. If you're into culture . . . Take a virtual museum tour, like the ones on Google's Arts & Culture page. Read books or watch movies you never had time for before. Or try learning a new language.

4. If you're an extrovert or busybody . . . Host a virtual happy hour with your friends. Break out board games and puzzles to do with your family. Or try something artsy, like painting or an adult coloring book.

5. If you just want to relax . . . Meditate. Take a bath. Or just take a nap.

