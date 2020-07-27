How To Get Homemade Burritos To Taste Like Restaurant Burritos

Here's a good hack to know while we're all cooking at home more. How do you make burritos taste as good as they do at restaurants?

Obviously the filling matters, and that part's up to you. But here are five other things you can do...

1. Get bigger tortillas. The kind they sell at most grocery stores aren't as big as the kind at restaurants. And they're too thick. So look for the biggest, thinnest flour tortillas you can find.

2. Warm the tortilla up before you wrap. You can do it in the microwave, or in a pan. Just don't let it get crispy. The point is to make it more pliable, so it's easier to wrap.

3. Learn how to wrap it right. There are a million videos on YouTube you can watch. The right way to do it is by folding the sides in first. Then wrap the bottom up and around, and make it as tight as possible. Then roll it the rest of the way.

4. Sear the seam to seal it shut. And sear the other side too, just to make both sides a little crispy.

5. Wrap it in aluminum foil before you eat it. No one does it at home, but it makes a difference. Leaving it wrapped in foil for a few minutes steams the tortilla. So it ends up crunchy AND chewy.

