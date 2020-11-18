How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner From Walmart

Butterball, Campbell’s, Coca-Cola and Ibotta have joined Walmart to give millions of Walmart shoppers a delicious and FREE Thanksgiving meal.

Walmart locations nationwide are participating in this event now through Thanksgiving, November 26.

How can you get a free thanksgiving meal?

Customers simply need to download the Ibotta app or download Ibotta's web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. Once purchased, scan your receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you'll earn cash back for the entire purchase (approx. $20.27).

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program hopes to make a difficult holiday season more rewarding for families everywhere by giving them a delicious meal without the financial burden.

