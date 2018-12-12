How To Prevent Holiday Weight Gain

A new study on holiday weight gain showed that just being MINDFUL of your weight can stop you from packing on the pounds.

Here's a list of ten tips on how to maintain a healthy weight...

1. Eat your meals at roughly the same time every day.

2. Use reduced fat foods when possible, and don't eat too much butter.

3. Take 10,000 steps a day, which is like 60 to 90 minutes of moderate exercise.

4. Choose healthy snacks, like fruit and yogurt instead of candy and chips.

5. Read food labels carefully, and check the fat and sugar content.

6. Don't heap food onto your plate, except vegetables. And think twice about having seconds.

7. Try to stand for at least 10 minutes every hour throughout the day.

8. Drink more water, less alcohol, and less soda.

9. Eat at the table, not in front of the TV. And take your time.

10. Eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

