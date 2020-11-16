How Much Thanksgiving Turkeys Cost At Major Grocery Stores

Here's the Thanksgiving turkey prices at several major grocery store chains...

Albertsons

Locations: operates as Albertsons and a number of other brands, including Acme, Safeway and Vons in 35 states and the District of Columbia

Turkey prices:

$0.89 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium all-natural turkeys

Aldi

Locations: 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states

Turkey prices:

$0.69 per pound for Shady Brook frozen young turkeys (where available)

$0.87 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium all-natural turkeys

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Locations: 219 clubs in 17 states

Turkey prices:

$0.89 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium young turkeys (free fresh or frozen turkey with coupon and purchase of four qualifying items)

$2.29 per pound for frozen Butterball turkey breast

Costco

Locations: 556 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico

Turkey prices:

$0.99 per pound for fresh, whole Butterball all-natural turkeys (typically 16 to 24 pounds)

$2.99 per pound for fresh, whole organic turkeys (Prices verified by the Krazy Coupon Lady website)

Food Lion

Locations: more than 1,000 stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia

Turkey prices:

$0.29 to $0.39 per pound for frozen, whole turkeys (with minimum purchase of $35 and MVP card)

$0.99 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium all-natural turkeys

$1.49 per pound for frozen turkey breast

Giant Eagle

Locations: 410 stores across Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia

Turkey prices:

$0.49 to $0.69 per pound for Giant Eagle frozen turkeys (with Giant Eagle Advantage card)

$0.99 per pound for Honeysuckle frozen turkeys

$1.69 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball turkeys

$1.99 per pound for frozen, whole Nature’s Basket all-natural antibiotic-free turkeys

$1.99 per pound for frozen, bone-in Honeysuckle White turkey breast

$3.19 per pound for frozen, bone-in Butterball turkey breast

Kroger

Locations: Close to 2,800 stores in 35 states

Turkey prices:

$0.37 per pound for frozen turkeys, with membership card (Now through Nov. 17, if you spend $125, you get a turkey for free.)

$0.29 per pound for frozen, whole Kroger Tender & Juicy young turkeys

$1.09 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium turkeys (typically 10 to 14 pounds)

$1.59 per pound for frozen, whole Honeysuckle White young turkey breast (typically 3 to 8 pounds)

Lidl

Locations: more than 100 stores in nine states across the East Coast

Turkey prices:

$0.87 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium, all-natural young turkeys (typically 13 to 18 pounds)

Meijer

Locations: 256 stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin

Turkey prices:

$0.31 per found for Meijer frozen Grade A turkeys with Mperks (otherwise $0.39 per pound)

$0.79 per pound for frozen, whole Honeysuckle White young turkeys

$0.99 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium young turkeys

Publix

Locations: more than 1,200 stores across seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Turkey prices:

$0.49 per pound for frozen, whole Publix Broad-Breasted, USDA Grade A turkeys (typically 10 to 24 pounds)

Sam’s Club

Locations: almost 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico

Turkey prices:

$1.19 per pound for fresh, whole Member’s Mark all-natural young turkeys

$1.98 per pound for fully-cooked, whole Member’s Mark oven-roasted turkeys

Sprouts Farmers Market

Locations: 350 stores in 23 states

Turkey prices:

$1.69 per pound for fresh, whole Butcher Shop all-natural antibiotic-free turkeys

$2.99 per pound for fresh, whole Butcher Shop organic antibiotic-free turkeys

$4.99 per pound for fresh Butcher Shop antibiotic-free half turkey breast

Target

Locations: 1,900 stores nationwide

Turkey prices:

$0.79 per pound for frozen, whole Good & Gather premium turkeys

$0.99 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball turkeys (typically 13 to 26 pounds)

Trader Joe’s

Locations: more than 450 stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia

Turkey prices:

$1.99 per pound for fresh, whole Trader Joe’s all-natural, brined young turkeys

$2.99 per pound for fresh, whole Trader Joe’s Glatt Kosher turkeys

$3.49 per pound for fresh, whole Trader Joe’s organic free-range young turkeys

Walmart

Locations: more than 4,700 stores nationwide

Turkey prices:

$0.68 per pound for frozen, whole Shady Brook, Honeysuckle White and Jennie-O brands of young turkeys

$0.98 per pound for Butterball frozen, premium all-natural young turkeys

$1.28 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball Farm-to-Family no-antibiotics young turkeys

$1.68 per pound for frozen Honeysuckle White bone-in turkey breast

Wegmans

Locations: more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina

Turkey prices:

$0.49 per pound for frozen, whole Shady Brook Farm turkeys

$1.59 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium young turkeys

$2.19 per pound for frozen, whole Honest Turkey by Honeysuckle White (antibiotic-free, no added hormones or steroids)

$3.49 per pound for fresh Wegmans turkey breast

Whole Foods

Locations: more than 500 stores in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom

Turkey prices:

$2.49 per pound for never-frozen Whole Foods animal welfare certified turkeys ($1.99 for Amazon Prime members)

$3.49 per pound for never-frozen Whole Foods organic animal welfare certified turkeys ($2.99 for Prime members)

