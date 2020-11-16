How Much Thanksgiving Turkeys Cost At Major Grocery Stores
On average, a Thanksgiving turkey will cost you...
Here's the Thanksgiving turkey prices at several major grocery store chains...
Albertsons
Locations: operates as Albertsons and a number of other brands, including Acme, Safeway and Vons in 35 states and the District of Columbia
Turkey prices:
$0.89 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium all-natural turkeys
Aldi
Locations: 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states
Turkey prices:
$0.69 per pound for Shady Brook frozen young turkeys (where available)
$0.87 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium all-natural turkeys
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Locations: 219 clubs in 17 states
Turkey prices:
$0.89 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium young turkeys (free fresh or frozen turkey with coupon and purchase of four qualifying items)
$2.29 per pound for frozen Butterball turkey breast
Costco
Locations: 556 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico
Turkey prices:
$0.99 per pound for fresh, whole Butterball all-natural turkeys (typically 16 to 24 pounds)
$2.99 per pound for fresh, whole organic turkeys (Prices verified by the Krazy Coupon Lady website)
Food Lion
Locations: more than 1,000 stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia
Turkey prices:
$0.29 to $0.39 per pound for frozen, whole turkeys (with minimum purchase of $35 and MVP card)
$0.99 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium all-natural turkeys
$1.49 per pound for frozen turkey breast
Giant Eagle
Locations: 410 stores across Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia
Turkey prices:
$0.49 to $0.69 per pound for Giant Eagle frozen turkeys (with Giant Eagle Advantage card)
$0.99 per pound for Honeysuckle frozen turkeys
$1.69 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball turkeys
$1.99 per pound for frozen, whole Nature’s Basket all-natural antibiotic-free turkeys
$1.99 per pound for frozen, bone-in Honeysuckle White turkey breast
$3.19 per pound for frozen, bone-in Butterball turkey breast
Kroger
Locations: Close to 2,800 stores in 35 states
Turkey prices:
$0.37 per pound for frozen turkeys, with membership card (Now through Nov. 17, if you spend $125, you get a turkey for free.)
$0.29 per pound for frozen, whole Kroger Tender & Juicy young turkeys
$1.09 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium turkeys (typically 10 to 14 pounds)
$1.59 per pound for frozen, whole Honeysuckle White young turkey breast (typically 3 to 8 pounds)
Lidl
Locations: more than 100 stores in nine states across the East Coast
Turkey prices:
$0.87 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium, all-natural young turkeys (typically 13 to 18 pounds)
Meijer
Locations: 256 stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin
Turkey prices:
$0.31 per found for Meijer frozen Grade A turkeys with Mperks (otherwise $0.39 per pound)
$0.79 per pound for frozen, whole Honeysuckle White young turkeys
$0.99 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium young turkeys
Publix
Locations: more than 1,200 stores across seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia
Turkey prices:
$0.49 per pound for frozen, whole Publix Broad-Breasted, USDA Grade A turkeys (typically 10 to 24 pounds)
Sam’s Club
Locations: almost 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico
Turkey prices:
$1.19 per pound for fresh, whole Member’s Mark all-natural young turkeys
$1.98 per pound for fully-cooked, whole Member’s Mark oven-roasted turkeys
Sprouts Farmers Market
Locations: 350 stores in 23 states
Turkey prices:
$1.69 per pound for fresh, whole Butcher Shop all-natural antibiotic-free turkeys
$2.99 per pound for fresh, whole Butcher Shop organic antibiotic-free turkeys
$4.99 per pound for fresh Butcher Shop antibiotic-free half turkey breast
Target
Locations: 1,900 stores nationwide
Turkey prices:
$0.79 per pound for frozen, whole Good & Gather premium turkeys
$0.99 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball turkeys (typically 13 to 26 pounds)
Trader Joe’s
Locations: more than 450 stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia
Turkey prices:
$1.99 per pound for fresh, whole Trader Joe’s all-natural, brined young turkeys
$2.99 per pound for fresh, whole Trader Joe’s Glatt Kosher turkeys
$3.49 per pound for fresh, whole Trader Joe’s organic free-range young turkeys
Walmart
Locations: more than 4,700 stores nationwide
Turkey prices:
$0.68 per pound for frozen, whole Shady Brook, Honeysuckle White and Jennie-O brands of young turkeys
$0.98 per pound for Butterball frozen, premium all-natural young turkeys
$1.28 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball Farm-to-Family no-antibiotics young turkeys
$1.68 per pound for frozen Honeysuckle White bone-in turkey breast
Wegmans
Locations: more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina
Turkey prices:
$0.49 per pound for frozen, whole Shady Brook Farm turkeys
$1.59 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium young turkeys
$2.19 per pound for frozen, whole Honest Turkey by Honeysuckle White (antibiotic-free, no added hormones or steroids)
$3.49 per pound for fresh Wegmans turkey breast
Whole Foods
Locations: more than 500 stores in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom
Turkey prices:
$2.49 per pound for never-frozen Whole Foods animal welfare certified turkeys ($1.99 for Amazon Prime members)
$3.49 per pound for never-frozen Whole Foods organic animal welfare certified turkeys ($2.99 for Prime members)
Click Here to see more.