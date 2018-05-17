How Many Donuts We Eat Every Year

According to a new survey, the average American eats 31 donuts a year. That's around two or three donuts a month.

But that still adds up to a LOT of donuts. There are more than 25,000 donut shops in this country, and they're pumping out more than 10 BILLION donuts a year.

And if you took all of the donuts that we ate last year and laid them side-by-side, they'd go around the Earth 19 times.

Click Here to see more.