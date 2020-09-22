How Do Dogs Wear Pants?

How do you think dogs should wear PANTS?

September 22, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
dog in pants

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

For some reason, Bagel Bites has decided they want to finally answer the Internet debate of how a dog would wear pants...  Is it on all four legs, or just their two hind legs?  They posted a poll on Twitter and they'll announce the winner tomorrow.  Right now, two-legged pants are leading by a landslide.

Tags: 
Y98
how
Dogs
do
wear
pants
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim