How Do Dogs Wear Pants?
How do you think dogs should wear PANTS?
September 22, 2020
For some reason, Bagel Bites has decided they want to finally answer the Internet debate of how a dog would wear pants... Is it on all four legs, or just their two hind legs? They posted a poll on Twitter and they'll announce the winner tomorrow. Right now, two-legged pants are leading by a landslide.
If a dog wore pants, how would they wear them? For #NationalDogWeek, we’re asking you to cast your vote and settle the debate! See the big reveal on 9/23 --#BiteSizedDebates— Bagel Bites⁷ (@BagelBites) September 18, 2020