How Do Dogs Wear Pants?

For some reason, Bagel Bites has decided they want to finally answer the Internet debate of how a dog would wear pants... Is it on all four legs, or just their two hind legs? They posted a poll on Twitter and they'll announce the winner tomorrow. Right now, two-legged pants are leading by a landslide.

If a dog wore pants, how would they wear them? For #NationalDogWeek, we’re asking you to cast your vote and settle the debate! See the big reveal on 9/23 --#BiteSizedDebates — Bagel Bites⁷ (@BagelBites) September 18, 2020