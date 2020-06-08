Hosting A BBQ This Summer

As summer approaches and the weather gets warmer, you might be wondering how many of your typical activities can go on as planned right now given the COVID-19 pandemic. Though outdoor activities are generally safer than indoor ones, anything where you come in direct contact with other people will generally drive the risk of infection up.

So while you may feel OK about going for a bike ride or running on an empty trail, how about our favorite summer pastime: barbecues?

Here's a few ways to HOST a SAFE BBQ this summer...

- Keep the group small.

- Keep it outside.

- Have a plan.

- Make a strict and strategic menu.

- Accept that things will probably feel a little strange.

