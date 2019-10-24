Holiday-Themed Treats That You Need To Try

Delish.com has a list of "26 Holiday-Themed Treats You Need In Your Kitchen Right Now". Here are just a few of the NEW products now hitting store shelves...

- Mint Chocolate Twinkies

- Gingerbread Spice Life Cereal

- Wintermint Ding Dongs

- Breyer's Caramel Apple Pie Ice Cream

- Pillsbury Brownie Bark

- "Elf" Shape Sugar Cookies

- Candy Cane Milano Cookies

- Drumstick Peppermint Variety Pack

- Cinnamon Vanilla Lucky Charms

- Eggnog-Flavored Ice Cream

- Frosted Gingerbread Coffee Mate Creamer

- Peppermint Bark Oreos

