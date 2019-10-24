Holiday-Themed Treats That You Need To Try
There are a TON of holiday-themed treats coming soon to a store near you.
October 24, 2019
Delish.com has a list of "26 Holiday-Themed Treats You Need In Your Kitchen Right Now". Here are just a few of the NEW products now hitting store shelves...
- Mint Chocolate Twinkies
- Gingerbread Spice Life Cereal
- Wintermint Ding Dongs
- Breyer's Caramel Apple Pie Ice Cream
- Pillsbury Brownie Bark
- "Elf" Shape Sugar Cookies
- Candy Cane Milano Cookies
- Drumstick Peppermint Variety Pack
- Cinnamon Vanilla Lucky Charms
- Eggnog-Flavored Ice Cream
- Frosted Gingerbread Coffee Mate Creamer
- Peppermint Bark Oreos
Click Here to see more.