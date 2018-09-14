The Highest Paid Rappers

"Forbes" has a list of the 22 Highest Paid Rappers over the past year, and naturally, Jay-Z is at the top because it isn't just music and touring, they also include endorsements, investments, and other business ventures.

Here's the Top 10, along with their estimated pre-tax earnings over the past year.

1. Jay-Z, $76.5 million

2. Diddy, $64 million

3. Kendrick Lamar, $58 million

4. Drake, $47 million

5. J. Cole, $35.5 million

6. A tie between Dr. Dre and Nas, both with $35 million.

8. Pitbull, $32 million

9. Future, $30 million

10. Kanye West, $27.5 million

Click Here to see more.