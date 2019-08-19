The Highest Paid Comedians
Kevin Hart returns to the top of "The Highest Paid Comedians" list.
Every year, "Forbes" puts out a list of the world's highest paid comedians, and JERRY SEINFELD has been #1 in 12 of the past 13 years with the exception of 2016 when KEVIN HART took it over.
Well, guess what, Kevin has done it again. He made $59 million over the past year.
Here's the Top 10:
1. Kevin Hart, $59 million
2. Jerry Seinfeld, $41 million
3. Jim Gaffigan, $30 million
4. Trevor Noah, $28 million . . . TV hosts don't usually make this list, but "Forbes" made an exception because he earned the bulk of this money from stand-up.
5. Sebastian Maniscalco, $26 million
6. Gabriel Iglesias, $22 million
7. Amy Schumer, $21 million
8. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, $17 million
9. Jeff Dunham, $15 million
10. Aziz Ansari, $13 million
The comedians from last year's Top 10 that dropped out this year are: Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Ricky Gervais.
