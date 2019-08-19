The Highest Paid Comedians

Every year, "Forbes" puts out a list of the world's highest paid comedians, and JERRY SEINFELD has been #1 in 12 of the past 13 years with the exception of 2016 when KEVIN HART took it over.

Well, guess what, Kevin has done it again. He made $59 million over the past year.

Here's the Top 10:

1. Kevin Hart, $59 million

2. Jerry Seinfeld, $41 million

3. Jim Gaffigan, $30 million

4. Trevor Noah, $28 million . . . TV hosts don't usually make this list, but "Forbes" made an exception because he earned the bulk of this money from stand-up.

5. Sebastian Maniscalco, $26 million

6. Gabriel Iglesias, $22 million

7. Amy Schumer, $21 million

8. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, $17 million

9. Jeff Dunham, $15 million

10. Aziz Ansari, $13 million

The comedians from last year's Top 10 that dropped out this year are: Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Ricky Gervais.

