The Highest Paid Comedians

August 19, 2019
Every year, "Forbes" puts out a list of the world's highest paid comedians, and JERRY SEINFELD has been #1 in 12 of the past 13 years with the exception of 2016 when KEVIN HART took it over.

Well, guess what, Kevin has done it again.  He made $59 million over the past year.

Here's the Top 10:

1.  Kevin Hart, $59 million

2.  Jerry Seinfeld, $41 million

3.  Jim Gaffigan, $30 million

4.  Trevor Noah, $28 million . . . TV hosts don't usually make this list, but "Forbes" made an exception because he earned the bulk of this money from stand-up.

5.  Sebastian Maniscalco, $26 million

6.  Gabriel Iglesias, $22 million

7.  Amy Schumer, $21 million

8.  Ventriloquist Terry Fator, $17 million

9.  Jeff Dunham, $15 million

10.  Aziz Ansari, $13 million

The comedians from last year's Top 10 that dropped out this year are:  Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Ricky Gervais.

