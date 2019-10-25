Healthier Vending Machine Snacks
Starting January 1st, a THIRD of snacks in vending machines will be HEALTHY.
October 25, 2019
Starting next year, vending machines all over the country will have fewer junk food options, and more healthy ones.
The items that goes in them is dictated by a group called the National Automatic Merchandising Association. And its members just agreed to increase the amount of healthy options to a full THIRD of everything in there.
They're upping it from 24% to 33%, starting January 1st. So an additional 9% of the unhealthy snacks are being replaced with healthier options. Meaning you'll still see things like Snickers and Cheez-Its, but less-popular junk food options are going away.
Click Here to see more.