According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, being "hangry" leads to an average of four arguments per week.

And here are the top five reasons we get hangry...

1. We waited too long to eat.

2. We didn't eat enough at a meal.

3. We didn't like what we ate.

4. We're on a diet.

5. We sacrificed something that tastes good for a healthier but much less delicious alternative.

