Halloween Candies With The Highest 'Trade Value'

We've seen a million lists that rank the best Halloween candies, but this one's got a nice twist. Someone ranked the most popular candies by their "trade value." Meaning how much they're worth if you're trading candy with other kids.

They factored in how good each candy is, but also looked at how rare and exciting kids think they are. Here's the Top 10...

1. Candy jewelry or novelty lips. They put them at the top because they're rare, and kids are willing to give up a lot of candy for them.

2. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. They also named them the BEST candy overall, followed by Kit-Kats, Butterfingers, Twix, and Starburst.

3. Cash. Some people hand out dollar bills on Halloween. And if you're lucky enough to get one, the trade-in value's a lot more than a dollar's worth of candy.

4. M&M's.

5. Butterfingers.

6. Pop Rocks.

7. Tootsie Pops.

8. Snickers.

9. Sour Patch Kids.

10. Twix.

