GrubHub's Top Foods Of 2018

GrubHub just released their list of the top 10 foods of 2018, which is based on the jump in how much they were ordered this year compared to last year.

And believe it or not, the trendiest food in America is the BEAN BURRITO. We ordered 276% more bean burritos this year than we did in 2017, and no other food had that big of a jump.

The rest of the top 10 foods of the year are:

Poke bowls . . . chicken sliders . . . baby back pork ribs . . . chicken burritos . . . chicken sandwiches . . . cauliflower rice bowls . . . chicken and waffle sliders . . . parmesan chicken . . . and buffalo cauliflower.

The top breakfast items were peanut butter acai bowls and detox juice . . . the top late-night items were stuffed jalapenos and spicy miso ramen . . . and the top desserts were brownies and Oreo cookie cupcakes.

