Grubhub's Fastest Rising Delivery Foods

Grubhub just released some info on the fastest rising delivery foods for the first half of the year, and the phrase "comfort food" comes to mind.

Here are the top 10...

1. Spicy chicken sandwiches, up 299% this year.

2. Plant-based burgers, up 291%.

3. Vanilla milkshakes, up 273%.

4. Iced lattes, up 261%.

5. Chili, up 228%.

6. Cinnamon rolls, up 205%.

7. Chimichangas, up 195%.

8. Beef burritos, up 181%.

9. Potato tacos, up 169%.

10. Purple taro milk tea, up 168%.

