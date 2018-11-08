Grocery Stores Opened And Closed On Thanksgiving

MSN.com has a list of the grocery stores that will be OPENED, and the grocery stores that will be CLOSED this Thanksgiving...

Grocery Stores OPEN on Thanksgiving

Acme: Most stores are normally open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m., if not 24 hours a day.

Albertsons: Many stores are open 6 a.m. until at least 10 p.m.

Fairway: Stores have been open normal business hours (until 11 p.m. for most locations) in the past, so it's expected to be the same this year.

Hannaford: Hours are usually 6 a.m. until at least 11 p.m.

Kroger: Most stores normally open around 6 a.m. and close around midnight.

Ralphs: Open as early as 5 a.m. all the way until midnight.

Safeway: Most stores usually stay open from 6 a.m. until midnight.

Shaw's: Many stores are normally open between 7 a.m. and midnight during the week.

ShopRite: Hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: The markets regularly operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Stores have opened on Thanksgiving in the past, but may close as early as 5 p.m.

Target: Last year's hours were 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. for Black Friday deals, so probably not your best choice for groceries.

Walmart: Last year, stores opened at 6 p.m. on Turkey Day for Black Friday sales.

Wegmans: Many stores are regularly open from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m.

Whole Foods: Hours are usually 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Winn-Dixie: Many stores are also usually open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Grocery Stores CLOSED on Thanksgiving

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Publix

Sam's Club

Trader Joe's

