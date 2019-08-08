Michelob Ultra Makes Huge Jumps to 3rd-Bestselling Beer In America

Here are America's BESTSELLING beers.

There's a new list out of the bestselling beers in the U.S. with some surprising results...

1.  Bud Light is the most popular beer by FAR.  It did $5.2 billion in sales last year, which is more than double the runner up, Coors Light.

2.  Michelob Ultra PASSED Miller Lite as the number three beer in America.

3.  Modelo Especial is the fifth bestselling beer in the country, thanks to a 18.9% jump in sales.  It even outsells Budweiser, which came in sixth, and Corona, which is seventh.

4.  Maybe the most surprising beer on the list, though . . . BUD ICE.  Which is still on sale.  It was the 16th bestselling beer in America, with $317 million in sales, and it beat out beers like PBR and Blue Moon. 

Here is a longer list, tweeted out by Darren Rovell: 

Click Here to see more.

