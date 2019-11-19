Friendsgiving Or Thanksgiving

According to a new survey, young adults now actually PREFER Friendsgiving dinners to Thanksgiving dinner. 68% of people between 18 and 38 say they would rather do Friendsgiving over the traditional family dinner. And here's why...

1. Friendsgiving is more social.

2. They get to avoid personal questions from their family.

3. They feel less pressure to impress their guests.

4. They don't have to watch what they say at the dinner table.

5. They don't have to worry about offending a relative.

