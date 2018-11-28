"Free Starbucks For Life" Contest Returns

The "Free Starbucks for Life" contest is BACK!

November 28, 2018
Tim Convy

Starbucks just rolled out their fourth annual STARBUCKS FOR LIFE contest.  You have to sign up for their rewards program . . . and then, every day between now and the end of the year, you'll get an entry every time you buy something.

Five grand prize winners will get Starbucks for Life . . . which means one drink for free every day for the next 30 years.  They estimate that's worth $56,575 . . . which works out to around $5 per drink. 

