Free Food For Teacher Appreciation Week

Today is Teacher Appreciation Day and all week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and here's where teachers can get free food...

Chipotle

The deal: The burrito purveyor is celebrating educators again this year with its annual Teacher Appreciation Day buy-one-get-one free deal. Teachers of all levels -- from preschool to university -- with a valid school ID who buy a burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad will get another one for free once school's out for the day.

When: May 7 from 3pm to close

Überrito

The deal: Teachers, faculty, and staff with an ID can pick up a free burrito, bowl, or salad. (That excludes tax and tip.) You can only get the deal in-store.

When: May 7

Cicis Pizza

The deal: Teachers with a valid ID and this coupon get a free adult buffet.

When: May 7

McAlister's Deli

The deal: Teachers can flash a school ID to get hooked up with a free sweet tea all week long.

When: May 6-10

Bruegger's Bagels

The deal: Teachers with a valid school ID can start their morning with a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase.

When: May 6-10

Snuffer's

The deal: Teachers get a free appetizer with the purchase of an entrée when dining in. Though, the free appetizer has to be $6.79 or less and can't be Cheddar Fries.

When: May 6-10

Ziggi's Coffee

The deal: Educators can pick up a free 16-ounce coffee as a thank you for everything you do. The offer is valid at all Ziggi's locations.

When: May 8

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

The deal: Teachers who dine-in (and buy an entrée) will be appreciated with a free appetizer.

When: May 6-10

Slim Chickens

The deal: All day on Teacher Appreciation Day, students and teachers with a valid school ID can get 20% off their order. Everyone who orders with a school ID will also get hooked up with a free cookie. The deal is only valid on dine-in and drive-thru orders at participating locations.

When: May 7

Sonic

The deal: The fast-food chain is giving teachers and "everyone who appreciates them" a free Route 44 Drink or Slush when you order ahead through the Sonic app with the code "TEACHERS."

When: May 7-31

Chick-fil-A

The deal: Some Chick-fil-A locations across the country are offering free food -- including free chicken sandwiches -- for teachers who can show a valid teacher/faculty ID card. The deals appear to vary from restaurant to restaurant, so you should do your homework (hehe) and call your local restaurant before showing up to ask for the free grub.

When: May 7, hours may vary.

