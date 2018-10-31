Free Food On Halloween At Your Favorite Fast Food Places

Here are some of the best fast food chains where you can get free or cheap food today...

1. Krispy Kreme . . . free donut if you're wearing a costume.

2. Chipotle . . . $4 burrito if you're wearing a costume.

3. Baskin-Robbins . . . $1.50 scoops, no costume required.

4. 7-Eleven . . . buy one, get one free pizza tonight, using their app.

5. Quiznos . . . free tots, no costume required.

6. IHOP . . . free "scary face" pancake for kids, no costume required.

7. Sonic . . . 50-cent corn dogs, no costume required.

