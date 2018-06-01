Free Donuts Today

It's National Donut Day today, and pretty much all of the smaller donut chains in the country are giving out free donuts, or at least discounts, today.

And these three MAJOR stores are also getting in on the action...

1. Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut for walking into their store, no purchase necessary.

2. Dunkin' Donuts isn't being QUITE that generous. They'll give you a free donut when you buy a drink today.

3. And Walmart is giving out free glazed donuts all day today. They're planning to give away more than 1.2 million of them.

