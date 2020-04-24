Foods You Can Re-Grow From Kitchen Scraps

Here are a few foods that you can RE-GROW from kitchen scraps.

Tim Convy
Now that trips to the grocery store are (hopefully) few and far between and food delivery vendors are delayed by weeks, it’s never seemed more appealing to grow your own food.

Here are 14 foods you can grow from kitchen scraps...

Potatoes . . . Mint . . . Basil . . . Cilantro . . . Watermelon . . . Tomatoes . . . Peppers. . . Scallions . . . Leeks . . . Avocado . . . Celery . . . Bok Choy . . . Zucchini . . . Yellow Summer Squash.

