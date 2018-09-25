The Foods That Most Americans Know How To Cook
The foods that most Americans know how to cook includes...
September 25, 2018
A new survey asked Americans what foods they know how to make. And the 10 things that the most people know how to make are...
1. Scrambled eggs, 63% can make them. 37% can't!
2. Hamburgers, 62% can make them.
3. Grilled cheese, 58%.
4. Mashed potatoes, 58%.
5. Rice, 56%.
6. Mac and cheese, 54%.
7. Steak, 53%.
8. Pancakes or waffles, 53%.
9. Omelets, 52%.
10. Tacos, 52%.
Click Here to see more.