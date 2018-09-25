The Foods That Most Americans Know How To Cook

The foods that most Americans know how to cook includes...

September 25, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Softdreams/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked Americans what foods they know how to make.  And the 10 things that the most people know how to make are...

1.  Scrambled eggs, 63% can make them.  37% can't!

2.  Hamburgers, 62% can make them.

3.  Grilled cheese, 58%.

4.  Mashed potatoes, 58%.

5.  Rice, 56%.

6.  Mac and cheese, 54%.

7.  Steak, 53%.

8.  Pancakes or waffles, 53%.

9.  Omelets, 52%.

10.  Tacos, 52%. 

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
foods
most
Americans
Know
how
To
cook
Courtney & Company