The Foods That Cause A "Food Coma"

According to a new study, the average American spends 213 hours a year in a FOOD COMA. That's nine ENTIRE days.

After we eat a super heavy meal with lots of meat and carbs, it takes an average of one hour and 22 minutes before we feel sharp and ready to work or, really, do anything. And we have about two or three of those meals every week.

The most common foods that knock us out are: Burgers . . . pizza . . . mashed potatoes . . . burritos . . . fries . . . hot dogs . . . tacos . . . cheese . . . and potato chips.

