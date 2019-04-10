Foods That Can Keep You Up At Night

Here are three foods you might need to stay away from right before bed...

1. Fruits and vegetables. Especially ones that contain a lot of water, like melons and cucumbers. They can cause you to wake up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, just like chugging a big glass of water before bed.

2. Simple starches, like bread, potatoes, and rice. They can make you feel tired and help you fall asleep. But then they cause your blood sugar to spike, which can disrupt your sleep.

3. Bad fats from things like fried foods and butter, which tend to give you the worst sleep. A Mediterranean diet filled with GOOD fats has been linked to less insomnia. That means less red meat, more fish and nuts.

Click Here to see more.