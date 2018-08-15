Foods That Are Bad for Your Cat
Here are a few foods that you should try NOT to give to your cat.
August 15, 2018
Here's something left over from World Cat Day last week. Someone polled 2,000 cat owners and asked them which foods they SHOULDN'T feed their cats.
For example, 66% didn't know MILK is actually bad for them.
Here are nine more foods that are bad for your cat, and how many cat owners have no idea...
1. Chocolate. 38% of cat owners in the survey didn't know it's bad for cats.
2. Alcohol, 39%. Seems like everyone should know that, right?
3. Coffee, 49% didn't know.
4. Onions, 56%.
5. Garlic, 58%.
6. Raisins and grapes, 60% didn't know cats can't eat them.
7. Raw chicken, 70% didn't know.
8. Cheese, 73% didn't know it's bad for them.
9. Cream, 73%.
