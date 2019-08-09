The Food We Will Still Eat Even If It Falls On The Floor
What foods will you still eat even if it falls on the floor?
August 9, 2019
Buzzfeed ran a survey asking people which foods they will and won't eat after they drop them on the floor. Here are some of the highlights...
1. A cookie . . . 95% will eat it if they drop it on the floor.
2. A Reese's Peanut Butter Cup . . . 77% will eat it if they drop it.
3. French fries . . . 74% will eat it.
4. A piece of pizza . . . 49% will eat it.
5. A piece of a sushi roll . . . 27% will eat it.
6. Spaghetti and meatballs . . . 6% will eat it.
7. Bread covered in jelly, landing jelly side down . . . 5% will eat it.
8. An ice cream cone, with the ice cream touching the ground . . . 4% will eat it.
Click Here to see more.