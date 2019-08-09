The Food We Will Still Eat Even If It Falls On The Floor

Buzzfeed ran a survey asking people which foods they will and won't eat after they drop them on the floor. Here are some of the highlights...

1. A cookie . . . 95% will eat it if they drop it on the floor.

2. A Reese's Peanut Butter Cup . . . 77% will eat it if they drop it.

3. French fries . . . 74% will eat it.

4. A piece of pizza . . . 49% will eat it.

5. A piece of a sushi roll . . . 27% will eat it.

6. Spaghetti and meatballs . . . 6% will eat it.

7. Bread covered in jelly, landing jelly side down . . . 5% will eat it.

8. An ice cream cone, with the ice cream touching the ground . . . 4% will eat it.

