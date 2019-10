Here are the top five food rules we had as kids that we love breaking as grown-ups...

1. No eating on the couch. 51% of us do it as adults.

2. You can't have breakfast for dinner, 50%.

3. No snacks before a meal, 50%.

4. No sweets before bed, 45%.

5. You can't have dessert for dinner, 37%.

Click Here to see more.