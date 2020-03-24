Food Pronunciations

A recent survey asked people about various foods, and how they pronounce them. Here are eight examples. Let's see if you're in the majority or not when it comes to how they're pronounced...

1. Caramel: CAR-muhl . . . or CARE-uh-mel? 65% of people say CARE-uh-mel.

2. Bagel: BAY-gull . . . or BAG-ull? 9% of us say BAG-ull.

3. Salmon: SAM-uhn . . . or SAL-muhn? 19% pronounce the "L".

4. Pecan: PEE-can . . . or puh-KAHN? The winner is PEE-can with 68% of the vote.

5. Jalapeño: Halla-PEEN-yo . . . or halla-PEN-yo? That one's closer than we expected. 40% of people say halla-PEN-yo.

6. Espresso: ESS-presso . . . or EX-presso? 16% say EX, even though it's wrong.

7. Crêpe: Krep . . . or krayp? 64% pronounce it with a hard "Y" sound . . . krayp.

8. Syrup: SIR-up . . . or SEER-up? It's a tie. Both got 50% of the vote.

