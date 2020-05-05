Teachers pretty much always deserve more appreciation than they're getting, but it's an especially hard time for them this spring. Whether they're still in classrooms and putting themselves at risk or reworking their entire spring plan to teach students online, many restaurants are offering some great FOOD DEALS to celebrate them this week...

Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week

Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Teachers and parents who are homeschooling their kids can take advantage of a couple of deals for Teacher Appreciation Week. That includes 20% off an eGift Card you can send to someone to say thanks.

When: Ongoing

Schlotzsky's

The deal: Place a $150 catering order and you'll get a free large dessert tray in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Day.

When: May 5

Grimaldi's

The deal: Teachers and nurses can flash an ID to get 15% off any meal purchased at Grimaldi's.

When: May 4-8

Cicis Pizza

The deal: Get a large specialty pizza at a participating location for just $5.99.

When: May 5-10

Other Food Deals Available During Teacher Appreciation Week

Olive Garden

The deal: The home of unlimited breadsticks is crafting a Mother's Day Family-Style Take & Bake Bundle. For $40, you get a pan of ready-to-bake Giant Cheese Stuffed Shells, a jumbo house salad with a bottle of Italian dressing, and a dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks with dipping sauce.

When: Starting May 2

The other deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws.

When: Ongoing

7-Eleven

The deal: Grab one of 7-Eleven's new Take and Bake pizzas for $5 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

When: Through May 17

Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: The new Hot & Ready Brunch Box lands you six bagels, a tub of shmear, three egg sandwiches, four blueberry muffins, and four twice-baked based browns for $29.99.

When: Ongoing

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Get half-off a large pizza with the code "HALFOFF" or get a $6 take-home entrée with a $9.95 purchase. There's a limit of three of the cheap meals per order.

When: A limited time

Red Lobster

The deal: Order directly through RedLobster.com and you can get free touchless delivery at participating locations.

When: Ongoing

The Cheesecake Factory

The deal: For Mother's Day, if you buy a $50 gift card, you'll get a free $10 gift card as a little bonus.

When: Through May 10

California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Get a taco kit to make your Cinco de Mayo feast at home. Depending on your meat selection it'll run you somewhere from $15-$24 and serves four. Plus, you can get a margarita pitcher for $35 or, if you also order a taco kit, you can get the pitcher for $32.

When: Through May 5

Smokey Bones

The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any entrée.

When: A limited time

Cracker Barrel

The deal: Get free delivery on all Mother's Day Family Meal Baskets To-Go (All Day Pancake Breakfast or Sunday Homestyle Chicken). Also, for each basket you order, you'll land a free $10 gift card that can be redeemed through June 14.

When: Order through May 10 for delivery May 9-10

Insomnia Cookies

The deal: If you send out for a 12-pack of traditional cookies online, you'll get a code that gives you a free six-pack of cookies to ship to anyone in the country who could use a little sweetness. Drop in the code "COOKIEMAGIC." (Also, you can totally be the person you send those cookies to if you happen to be the person who'd benefit from some free cookies.)

When: Through May 31

Taco Cabana

The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.

When: Ongoing

The Capital Grille

The deal: Get free delivery on wine and champagne.

When: Ongoing

El Fenix

The deal: Get a kit to make margaritas frozen or on the rocks for $7.

When: May 1-10

The other deal: The restaurant has a few food package deals, including enchiladas for four (eight total) for $25.99. It's just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

When: May 1-10

Chicago Cares Package

The deal: Goose Island, Lakeshore Beverage, and Meals on Wheels are teaming up to help hospitality workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Pick a pizza shop on this map. Then order online and select the "Chicago Care Package." It can be done once at each location per person and you'll get a pizza, salad, and a six-pack of Goose Island beer.

When: Ongoing

Kung-Fu Tea

The deal: Order ahead or place an order through Grubhub or Uber Eats to upgrade your tea to include bubbles for free.

When: Through May 30

Regatta Craft Mixers

The deal: Get free shipping and feel good about it. Regatta will donate 15% of all online orders to the USBG Bartender Emergency Relief Program.