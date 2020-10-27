Find If The McDonald's Ice Cream Machine Is 'Broken' At McBroken.com

Rashiq Zahid had a game-changing epiphany over the summer when he tried to order a McSundae through McDonald’s mobile app: He couldn’t add the item to his digital cart because it was unavailable. From there, the next step was inevitable. “I reverse engineered McDonald's internal API and I'm currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald's in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” he tweeted.

The resulting site—McBroken.com—displays every McDonald’s in the U.S. as either a green or red dot depending on whether the ice cream machine is working. Admittedly, people have tried to deal with this issue before, but McBroken appears to be the first site to publically offer up the data in essentially real time at every McDonald’s.

David Tovar —McDonald’s VP of U.S. communications and government relations—went so far as to tweet his support of the site. “Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream!” he wrote. “So, thanks!”

