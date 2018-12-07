According to a microbiologist, the FILTHIEST thing in a restaurant is the pepper shaker on your table. It's covered in even more germs than the bathrooms. And that's because the staff actually CLEANS the bathrooms, and they don't clean off the pepper shakers.

So why is the pepper worse than anything else on the table, like the salt? The microbiologist says it's because pepper is plant based so, quote, "E. coli loves to grow there."

Click Here to see more.