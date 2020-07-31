Fighting About Doing The Dishes

A new poll found the average American household has 217 mini-fights a year about doing the dishes. Or just over 18 a month.

Six out of 10 people say doing the dishes is stressful. Here are the top five issues that can cause a fight...

1. Who should empty the dishwasher.

2. Leaving dirty dishes in the sink too long.

3. Who should load the dishwasher.

4. Not pre-rinsing before you load them in. Or pre-rinsing too much and wasting water.

5. Putting dishes in the sink when the dishwasher is empty.

