Fighting About Doing The Dishes

How often do you FIGHT about doing the dishes?

July 31, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
dirty dishes

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

 A new poll found the average American household has 217 mini-fights a year about doing the dishes.  Or just over 18 a month.

Six out of 10 people say doing the dishes is stressful.  Here are the top five issues that can cause a fight...

1.  Who should empty the dishwasher.

2.  Leaving dirty dishes in the sink too long.

3.  Who should load the dishwasher.

4.  Not pre-rinsing before you load them in.  Or pre-rinsing too much and wasting water.

5.  Putting dishes in the sink when the dishwasher is empty.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
fighting
doing
dishes
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim