The Favorite Super Bowl Party Foods

A new survey looked into the most common foods served at Super Bowl parties . . . and chips and dip are #1.

47% of parties this year will have some type of chips-and-dip combo. Pizza is second at 37%.

The ten most common foods we serve on Super Bowl Sunday are chips and dip . . . pizza . . . wings . . . nachos . . . cheese and crackers . . . burgers or sliders . . . tacos . . . hot dogs or sausages . . . cookies . . . and ice cream.

Those aren't necessarily our FAVORITE foods to eat on Super Bowl Sunday though.

Another recent survey of 3,000 people found the #1 thing we WANT to eat are WINGS.

The top ten FAVORITE Super Bowl foods are wings . . . pizza . . . nachos . . . potato chips . . . salsa . . . guacamole . . . mozzarella sticks . . . quesadillas . . . jalapeño poppers . . . and burgers.

Also, we'll eat 1.4 BILLION chicken wings this Sunday . . . 10 million pounds of ribs . . . at least 8 million pounds of guacamole . . . and drink more than 50 million cases of beer.

