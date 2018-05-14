Fast Food And Bad Moods

Eating fast food puts you in a BAD MOOD... At least according to an author named Rachel Kelly who wrote a new book called "The Happiness Diet".

She says that it's because of all the trans fats in fast food, especially the fries. They mess with the levels of omega-3 fatty acids in your body, which can lead to you being pessimistic, aggressive, and depressed.

And fast food isn't the only food that she says will bum you out...

Some of the other foods that she says will put you in a bad mood are: Diet soda . . . sugary cereal . . . prepackaged donuts . . . shortening and margarine . . . salty snacks . . . and canned food.

