Famous People And The Foods They Can't Stand
May 23, 2018
Everyone's got at least one food they simply can't eat including celebrities. Here's a list of "Famous People and the Foods They Can't Stand"...
Tom Brady: Strawberries
Jimmy Fallon: Mayonnaise
Michelle Obama: Beets
Martha Stewart: Truffle oil
Gordon Ramsay: Pineapple pizza
Chrissy Teigen: Nutella
Khloe Kardashian: Pork
Kelly Clarkson: Brussels sprouts
Queen Elizabeth: Garlic
