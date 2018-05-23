Everyone's got at least one food they simply can't eat including celebrities. Here's a list of "Famous People and the Foods They Can't Stand"...

Tom Brady: Strawberries

Jimmy Fallon: Mayonnaise

Michelle Obama: Beets

Martha Stewart: Truffle oil

Gordon Ramsay: Pineapple pizza

Chrissy Teigen: Nutella

Khloe Kardashian: Pork

Kelly Clarkson: Brussels sprouts

Queen Elizabeth: Garlic

Click Here to see more.