May 23, 2018
Tim Convy

Everyone's got at least one food they simply can't eat including celebrities.  Here's a list of "Famous People and the Foods They Can't Stand"...

Tom Brady:  Strawberries

Jimmy Fallon:  Mayonnaise

Michelle Obama:  Beets

Martha Stewart:  Truffle oil

Gordon Ramsay:  Pineapple pizza

Chrissy Teigen:  Nutella

Khloe Kardashian:  Pork

Kelly Clarkson:  Brussels sprouts

Queen Elizabeth:  Garlic

