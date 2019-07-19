Every State's Signature Dessert

There's a new list out of the signature DESSERT from every state.

In a lot of cases, the dessert is what you'd expect, like key lime pie in Florida and beignets in Louisiana, but it's still a solid to-do list for when you finally take a road trip to eat your way across America.

Missouri's signature dessert is GOOEY BUTTER CAKE, while Illinois' signature dessert is FROZEN CUSTARD.

Click Here to see more.