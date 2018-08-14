Electric Forks

Researchers at the University of Maine created a set of chopsticks that deliver an electric pulse every time they touch your tongue. And they found it enhanced the flavor of food without ANY salt. They used chopsticks, but it would work with forks too.

They were able to make foods taste salty, sour, and even bitter, just by changing the frequency. But they say a lot more research is needed. And it's not clear if there are any side effects.

