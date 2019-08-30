Are you eating too much TUNA?

The University of California at Santa Cruz did a small survey this summer that found most college kids don't know that tuna is loaded with MERCURY because of pollution. And they eat a TON of it.

Too much mercury in your diet can cause anxiety, mood changes, memory problems, and depression. And in high amounts, it can mess with your vision, hearing, motor skills, and speech or even KILL you.

You'd have to eat a lot of tuna to make that happen. But the survey found some college kids are eating it up to 20 times a week, or almost three servings a day. Mostly because it's cheap and easy to make.

A 140-pound adult should only eat "chunk light" tuna twice a week, and "solid white albacore" less than ONCE a week, because it comes from a bigger type of fish.

Bigger fish tend to have more mercury, because they live longer and absorb more of it from eating smaller fish.

