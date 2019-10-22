Eating Like A Kid

2,000 people were asked what they'd eat if they could "eat like a kid" for a whole day with no consequences.

And here's what the average American's full day of kid meals would look like: We'd start out with yogurt for breakfast . . . followed by pizza for lunch . . . ice cream as a mid-day snack . . . pizza AGAIN for dinner . . . then apple pie for dessert.

The breakfast foods with the most votes were yogurt . . . bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwiches . . . and ice cream.

For lunch, the top choices were pizza . . . fried chicken . . . and burgers.

And for dinner, the foods with the most votes were pizza . . . fried chicken . . . and spaghetti and meatballs.

Ice cream, chips, and fries are our top snacks. And our top desserts are apple pie, milkshakes, and chocolate chip cookies.

