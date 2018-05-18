Here are ten questions from a new poll on eating habits. Do you eat these things like a normal person?

1. Do you eat mac and cheese with a fork or a spoon? 81% said fork, 19% said spoon.

2. Do you pour dressing ON your salad, or keep it on the side for dipping? 92% pour it on. 8% are dippers.

3. Do you eat ribs with your hands, or a knife and fork? 14% said knife and fork.

4. Do you twirl your spaghetti, or cut it up? 90% of us are twirlers, 10% cut it up.

5. With a Kit Kat, do you break each piece off, or just take bites out of the whole bar? 5% of us just go to town on the whole thing without breaking the pieces apart.

6. Do you peel pieces off your string cheese, or just bite into it? 78% peel it. 22% take bites. Also, 13% of people said they take bites out of BLOCKS of cheese.

7. With pizza, do you eat the pointy end first, or the crust? Only 7% go crust first. Also, 18% of people said they prefer eating their pizza with a knife and fork.

8. Do you like your bagel toasted, or untoasted? 22% said untoasted.

9. If you have Chef Boyardee ravioli, do you heat it up or eat it straight out of the can cold? Believe it or not, 5% of us prefer it cold. (???)

10. Do you prefer your cereal with milk, or straight out of the box like a snack? 90% said they like it with milk . . . 9% said no milk . . . and 1% said they eat it with milk and ICE.

